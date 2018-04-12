Tyson’s Thoughts: Too many topics to pick just one

What’s going on in the world today? Oh hello, welcome back to another timely edition of Tyson’s Thoughts, written by yours truly.

I don’t have one topic this week that I want to write about, rather, I have a few key topics that I want to write about, so without further adieu, let’s dive in to the deep end and start swimming for the finish line.

Humboldt Broncos

What an awful tragedy this accident was, and one that really hits home for the North Island where travelling down island to play hockey is a way of life for a lot of our youth. I’m wearing my Calgary Flames jersey as I’m typing this, and it doesn’t get any easier as more and more details about the tragic crash are revealed. Leave your sticks out, wear your jerseys, and keep the families that lost their loved ones in your thoughts.

Port McNeill Totem Pole celebration

North Island Secondary School Principal Jay Dixon is going to shut down a section of McNeill Road for a traditional totem pole raising and celebration. How cool is that? Some people might not know this, but this will be just the second totem pole to ever be erected in Port McNeill, with the first being built and put on display at North Island Secondary School back in the 1970s. Much respect to Jay for being one of the driving forces behind this forward thinking project, as well as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik for taking on the task of actually carving the totem pole and teaching his skills to the youth.

Tri-Port Wild awards ceremony

My dad and I were presented with Wild jerseys at the Tri-Port Wild’s awards ceremony last Monday for being the team’s biggest fans, and it was a bit of an unreal experience. For those that don’t know, I started my journalism career back in 2015 here at the Gazette, and the first article I ever wrote was on the Tri-Port Wild. It was a bit of an eye opening experience for me. At the time, I was looking to become a sports reporter and was given the task of covering a minor hockey game to see how good my writing was. I looked at the schedule, saw there was a minor hockey tournament coming up that weekend, but I really didn’t want to wait that long. Then I heard there was some kind of exhibition game on a Wednesday afternoon in Port Hardy, so I decided to go check it out. Turns out it was the Wild vs. Campbell River, and I think it might have been the Wild’s first home game ever. The game was exciting, fast paced, and there was even a bit of brawl at the end. It ended in a 4-4 tie, and I immediately went home and typed up a game review. I was hooked from that point on. Being given a Wild jersey is easily a top five greatest moment for me, personally and professionally. Having my dad, who I’ve looked up to my whole life as a man of strong character, honoured with one as well made it even sweeter.

Anyways that’s enough from me. I’ll see you all next week.