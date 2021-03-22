North Island Gazette nabs three Ma Murray nominations

Ducklow says it’s a bonus to be “recognized for stories and work that are already so rewarding.”

The North Island Gazette earned three Ma Murray newspaper nominations this year.

Local Journalism Initiative reporter Zoe Ducklow was nominated in the Environmental Initiative category for her indepth story on the North Island’s 7 Mile Landfill, as well as the Multimedia Feature Story category for an interactive piece on the Marble River Fish Hatchery releasing salmon babies.

Ducklow says it’s a bonus to be “recognized for stories and work that are already so rewarding.”

Freelancer Bill McQuarrie was the other Gazette nominee, with his stunning frontpage photograph of Sointula’s Sophie Tynjala figure skating during the ‘Spacecapades’ Ice Carnival being picked as a top-three finalist.

McQuarrie says that as a writer he’s often “had to admit and usually with some reluctance that it really can take a thousand words to describe a story a picture can tell with a single image. So being nominated for a photo journalism award, especially a Ma Murray Award, a woman and journalist who played a huge role in shaping my understanding of what reporting and story telling should be, is a huge honour. Indirectly, it also acknowledges the vital role images play in reporting and I look forward to trying to wear out the shutter in my camera for many more years to come.”

Hosted by the BCYCNA, The Ma Murray Awards are an opportunity to recognize the achievements of the association’s 93 member newspapers in British Columbia and Yukon. Dedicated to celebrating excellence amongst our member newspapers, the BCYCNA has been hosting the Ma Murray Awards for almost a century.

The BCYCNA is a non-profit membership organization representing community newspapers and their digital media throughout British Columbia and the Yukon. The BCYNA has existed as an organization since 1922, and today boasts a membership of 97 newspapers, with a combined readership of almost 2 million. The smallest newspaper circulates less than 1000 copies each week, and the largest, more than 100,000.

Awards