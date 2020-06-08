Plugging up free camp sites with long-term trailer parking means less access to the parks for everyone else. (Northern Vancouver Island Tourism/Steven Fines)

North Island recreaction sites are not your summer home, officer says

Long-term trailer parking ruins viability of free recreation camp sites in the north Island

The appeal of recreation sites in B.C. is obvious. They’re beautiful, they’re remote, luxury campers (or “glampers”) don’t tend to visit, and the sites are free. Recreation Sites and Trails BC wants these things (perhaps without the feelings about glampers) to remain strong attractions.

Recreation Officer Graham Cameron is passionately committed to keeping sites free and well-maintained, but his efforts are under threat.

His scourge are people who park a fifth-wheel and leave it for weeks — or even months.

“People will go out on Tuesday before a long weekend and leave their trailer there. Then others come to camp during the week and find every site full, but no one’s around.”

Sometimes it’s for a long weekend, but often people set up camp for the whole summer. They’ll work during the week and come out to the lake for weekends.

“That happens extensively in the north Island. They’ll use it as a summer home. It’s one of my greatest frustrations,” Cameron said.

A number of sites around Campbell River were changed to fee-for-service sites, something Cameron felt compelled to do because of how many people took advantage of the unmonitored sites.

Nimpkish Lake is notoriously abused, he said. The lake is popular for windsurfing and kiteboarding, so in addition to the families who park a trailer, it’s also tour guide operators who set up camp for the season.

Cameron’s office does not have the resources to police this behaviour — there are just two Recreation B.C. staff who run the entire north Island — roughly six million hectares and some 400 campsites. Instead, Recreation B.C. relies on the public to self-monitor and help maintain the sites.

The RAPP Line — 1-877-952-7277 — is open for reports of this kind. Hearing reports of abuse helps Cameron’s team keep track of what goes on.

“What I want more than anything is for these sites to remain free, and for people to be able to enjoy them.”

RELATED: North Island recreation camping site closed due to vandalism

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most parts of Ontario outside Toronto-Hamilton area moving to Stage 2 of reopening

Just Posted

North Island recreaction sites are not your summer home, officer says

Long-term trailer parking ruins viability of free recreation camp sites in the north Island

Food bank use soars in north Island after logging strike and COVID-19

‘Our grocery program, which is the hampers, is actually up in the neighbourhood of 20-30 per cent’

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Six people arrested during Port McNeill drug investigation

Police had come to suspect the residence was involved in drug trafficking

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

Most Read