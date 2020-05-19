Port Hardy RCMP find over $20,000 in cash and evidence of drug trafficking after responding to impaired driver complaint

Evidence taken from the scene of the alleged crime. (Port Hardy RCMP photo)

A complaint about an impaired driver caused Port Hardy RCMP to discover over $20,000 in cash and evidence of suspected drug trafficking.

On May 12, “the Port Hardy RCMP were contacted by a witness who stated they believed a male driver of a dark coloured older model Ford pickup was possibly impaired by alcohol and driving in Port Hardy,” noted a news release from the RCMP. “Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver, and confirmed that the male was in fact impaired by alcohol. This lead to the vehicle being impounded, and the male driver losing their licence for 90 days.”

According to the release, while one Port Hardy RCMP member interacted with the driver, another arrived on scene and began interacting with the passenger and noted drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs in the vehicle.

“The vehicle was seized and a search warrant was drafted,” stated the release. “The search warrant located evidence consistent with drug trafficking, and over $20,000 in cash.”

RELATED: Port Hardy RCMP investigating drug offences

“This goes to show how much the public can help just by contacting us when something doesn’t seem right,” added Port Hardy RCMP Acting Detachment Commander Corporal Chris Voller. “When those little hairs on the back of your neck stand up, it’s usually for a good reason. You could prevent a drunk driving tragedy, or help us take drugs and cash out of the hands of known drug traffickers.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter