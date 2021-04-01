QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Are old growth forests more valuable standing or harvested?

Are old growth forests more valuable standing or harvested? Have your say by voting below.
RELATED: Vancouver Island residents rally to protect old growth
RELATED: Kwakiutl First Nation angry at logging in Douglas Treaty land
Vote now to have your say
Are old growth forests more valuable standing or harvested? Have your say by voting below.
RELATED: Vancouver Island residents rally to protect old growth
RELATED: Kwakiutl First Nation angry at logging in Douglas Treaty land
You can camp right on the smooth sandy beach.
The water was directed towards the lawn in order to protect the building from any potential damage.
North Island MLA Michele Babchuk is welcoming 24 investments in small, land-based… Continue reading
The proposed project would “revitalize the waterfront area to a vibrant community space.”
“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”
Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government
Port Alberni RCMP say Clifton Johnston’s stabbing death was homicide, arrest made
London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines
Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin
Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy
Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result
In total, 11 games have been postponed
Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens
You can camp right on the smooth sandy beach.
RCMP have yet to lay charges
Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts
Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19
As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday
The ski resort has fired two of its staff members
The message? If you’re going to socialize, take it outside