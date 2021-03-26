Hardy Bay Senior’s champion thanked in Parliament

Rosaline Glynn was recognized for her volunteer work during COVID-19

A local hero, recognized by the Premier and the District of Port Hardy has now been recognized in Canada’s House of Parliament by the North Island MP Rachel Blaney.

“The name Rosaline Glynn is synonymous with the Hardy Bay Seniors. Recently elected as chair, again, I celebrate Rosaline’s dedication and hard work for seniors.

“She is an inspiration,” Blaney told the House during the member’s statement section of the sitting Wed.

Glynn spearheaded the Senior’s Centre food delivery program that cooked and distributed food to seniors in town who were otherwise very isolated due to pandemic restrictions.

On top of the meals, they have a watch list of more than 70 seniors.

Volunteers call to check in daily, or weekly.

“We’re really interested in keeping the sense of family among the group,” Glynn told the Gazette last year.

It was for that work that Glynn was recognized by the B.C. Premier’s Office for her volunteer work during COVID-19, and has been nominated for the Order of B.C. by the District of Port Hardy.

“I also want to thank the amazing folks who are always there working with her, Kris Donna and Candy just to name a few. And I also deeply appreciate the Board, Don, Ev, Ann, Bud and Pat,” Blaney added.

RELATED: Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Society recognized by B.C. Premier

RELATED: Port Hardy council to nominate Glynn for the Order of British Columbia

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

BC politicsSeniors

Port Hardy celebrates Bear Smart Week with some fun activities

