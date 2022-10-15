It’s Election Day in the North Island: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the North Island’s 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Elections are being held this year in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Alert Bay, the Regional District of Mount Waddington, and School District 85.

Polls are open for voting in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice, and Alert Bay from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

7360 Columbia Street, Port Hardy (Municipal office)

1775 Furney Place, Port McNeill (Municipal office)

1061 Marine Drive, Port Alice (Municipal office)

185 Cedar Street, Alert Bay (Community Hall)

Who you can vote for:

Click HERE for the full breakdown of who is running for office in each area of the North Island, including Regional District of Mount Waddington area directors and School District 85 trustees.

Voter information requirements:

In order to be eligible to vote locally as a resident or non-resident property elector, a person must:

Be a resident in the jurisdiction in which they intend to vote;

Have one piece of government issued ID;

Be 18 years of age or older when they register to vote, or 18 years or older on general voting day;

Be a Canadian citizen;

Have been a resident of B.C. for at least six months before they register to vote;

Own property in the jurisdiction in which they intend to vote for 30 days prior to Election Day (non-resident); and

Not be disqualified under the Local Government Act, or any other enactment, or by law from voting in a local election.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

